Madison County group raising money to remove Confederate monument

The controversy over a Confederate monument in Madison County isn't going away, and now a local group is raising money to try and drum up support for the statue's removal and pay the fine that would be incurred for its removal.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill last month that prevents any monument more than 40 years old from being moved. Under the law, any group that moves a monument could face a fine of up to $25,000.

That's how much money the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is trying to raise, in hopes of convincing local leaders that there are enough people willing to contribute to moving it.

But so far, that fundraising effort is falling flat. The group's GoFundMe has raised just under $500 in one week. That's about 2% of the goal.The bigger challenge is convincing the Madison County Commission to remove the statue in the first place.

It hasn't really been discussed by local leaders since 2015 when the Commission struck down the idea. Back then, the Sons of Confederate Veterans said removing Confederate monuments was a "direct assault" against their memory.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance started an online petition to remove the statue about a month ago, that right now has around 600 signatures.

