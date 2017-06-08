WATCH: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies

James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

James Comey will appear before the Senate for the first time since being fired. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.



Comey was fired in May by President Trump.



The former FBI leader is expected to address his strained relationship with the President and allegations of Russian involvement in U.S. affairs.





