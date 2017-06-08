WATCH: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

WAFF 48 will cover the event live on-air on online starting at 10:00AM CT.

Comey was fired in May by President Trump.

The former FBI leader is expected to address his strained relationship with the President and allegations of Russian involvement in U.S. affairs.

 

