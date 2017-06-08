Social media post on rec center pits Decatur mayor against council members

Mayor Tab Bowling and City Council members are at odds after the mayor criticized the council on social media for rejecting his proposal to add more hours at two recreation centers.

Bowling shared Tuesday's The Decatur Daily article on the council's rejection of his request for increased hours with the following comment, “While I have confidence in our council, perhaps some allowed the peanut to choke the elephant in this serious matter.”

The post caught the attention of City Council members, and Councilwomen Paige Bibbee and Kristi Hill were critical of his comments.

Hill, who voted for Bowling’s proposal to spend $6,200 on adding operation hours at the Aquadome and Fort Decatur Recreation centers, responded on Facebook to the post.

“I think we were all disappointed and surprised with the mayor’s Facebook post,” Hill said. “He wasn’t demonstrating leadership. As a leader, he should (be) emphasizing unity and instead, he seemed to take it personally.”

