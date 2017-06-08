Tips for protecting your pet in case of a natural disaster

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Ready.gov – the official website of the Department of Homeland Security – wants to make sure that if there’s a tornado, or flood or any other natural disaster, you remember your four-legged friends when you’re making a plan.

Before a disaster happens:

Make sure your pet has an ID microchip and a collar with an address and phone number.

Have a current photo of your pet you can show if you become separated.

Make a pet emergency kit with food, bottled water, vet records, medication and bandages

Find out which nearby shelters and hotels accept animals

You can find more tips and ideas by clicking here .

