Tips for protecting your pet in case of a natural disaster

By Jake Berent, Reporter
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Ready.gov – the official website of the Department of Homeland Security – wants to make sure that if there’s a tornado, or flood or any other natural disaster, you remember your four-legged friends when you’re making a plan.

Before a disaster happens:

  • Make sure your pet has an ID microchip and a collar with an address and phone number.
  • Have a current photo of your pet you can show if you become separated.
  • Make a pet emergency kit with food, bottled water, vet records, medication and bandages
  • Find out which nearby shelters and hotels accept animals

You can find more tips and ideas by clicking here.  

