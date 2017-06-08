Police investigating wreck in Laceys Spring

One person was taken to the hospital after wrecking their car while trying to avoid a deer.

It happened Wednesday night at 11:30 on Highway 36 and Daisy Drive in Laceys Spring.

Police tell us, the driver swerved the car so they would not hit a deer that was in the road.

The car ended up in the woods.

Crews got the driver out of the car and took them the hospital with minor injuries.

