Crime Stoppers: Man uses fake ID to get store credit

Police say this man used a fake ID to get a merchandise card at Lowe's on Highway 72. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

A crook committed a very low crime at a Lowe's store here in the Valley. But as you'll see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, there's a very high probability that he'll be caught and someone will pocket some reward money.

A man entered the Lowe's on Highway 72 in Madison on March 9. But he wasn't going shopping. He was going stealing.

He went to the electrical wiring department and put two rolls of wire into his shopping cart and then pushed them back to the return desk for a refund. After several minutes there, he provided a false ID and was issued a merchandise card for almost $300. He then calmly left the store.

I'm sure he's not going to be quite as calm when he see his crime played out on TV..

And we do have a good shot or two of him that could help you pocket up to $1,000 in reward money. In fact, I'd bet this guy's caught in 48 hours.

If you know who he is, you can profit from his crime. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link to see how.

