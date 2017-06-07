Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to visit Huntsville for Leaders & Legends Dinner

The 2017 edition of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama Leaders & Legends Dinner has a Hall of Famer coming to town in July.

Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will be the Special Guest for the event July 20th. This dinner always brings great guest and a packed house, and this year may be the biggest of them all.

“It was real important to identify an organization.” said Audi of Huntsville’s managing partner, Matt Meyer. "That not only we could give money to, but to see it firsthand how it helps our community, and nobody does it better than Pat and his team at the Boys and Girls Club.”

“Emmitt has been a Boys and Girls Clubs supporter for some years,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama president Patrick Wynn. “He's been involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. We do our research and make sure it's a good fit for our community as well.”

For more information on the event and how you can meet an NFL Hall of Famer, call the Boys and Girls Clubs at 256-534-6060.

