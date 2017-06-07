Missing Colbert County man found safe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Colbert County man found safe

Josh Gregory (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) Josh Gregory (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office reports that a missing man has been found safe.

Authorities were searching for 32-year-old Josh Gregory, who was reported missing after leaving work in Iuka, Mississippi on Monday.

