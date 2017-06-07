Colbert County man reported missing

Colbert County authorities are searching for 32-year-old Josh Gregory.

Gregory has been reported missing. He is a resident of of the Asphalt Rock Road area of Colbert County.

He was last seen leaving work from G&G Steel in Iuka, Mississippi on Monday and has not been heard from since.

Gregory is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was last seen driving his red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with tag number 7385AT4. The truck has a large full-window sticker across the back window that says "Good Ole Boy."

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Colbert County Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741.

