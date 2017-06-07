Teen becomes 1st AL inmate to graduate high school inside jail

Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
NASA has awarded Dynetics a $221 million contract to build a piece of the Space Launch System.More >>
NASA has awarded Dynetics a $221 million contract to build a piece of the Space Launch System.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.More >>
A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>