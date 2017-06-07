Huntsville's Dynetics wins $221M NASA contract, expanding to Decatur

Dynetics is going to turn dirt on a new aerospace structures complex in Decatur along Red Hat Road.More >>
Tobias Mitchell is the first Alabama high school student to earn a diploma after completing coursework inside a county jail.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A student from Tennessee is showing what she knows about business and getting acceptance letters to big universities.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.More >>
