Huntsville company gets $221M NASA contract

NASA has awarded Dynetics a $221 million contract to build a piece of the Space Launch System.

The universal stage adaptor will be used on NASA's second SLS mission to send astronauts into deep space. NASA says it will connect the Orion spacecraft and provide additional cargo space for future rocket configurations.

This contract has a maximum potential value of $221.7 million and a potential performance period of 11 years. This includes a four-year base period that begins Aug. 1 as well as six options, allowing NASA to order up to six additional adapters for missions beyond EM-2.

The adaptor will be built at a brand new facility in Decatur. They hope to break ground this summer.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48