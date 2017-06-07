Arab heavy rescue team members get specialized training

It could save your life. Members of north Alabama's heavy rescue team are back from south Florida after getting some extensive medical training.

Teams from across the Valley comprise a north Alabama unit that deploys to major disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina and the April 2011 tornado outbreak.

Imagine the scene if a building full of people collapsed like the World Trade Center on 9/11. Dealing with that is the kind of training these members got.

No matter where the disaster is, the Marshall County Heavy Rescue Team, along with the other counties that form the "FEMA Urban Search and Rescue" unit, are ready to go when called upon.

Zach Davis is a paramedic with Arab's fire department and is a team member. He just got back from some intense medical training.

Davis said when a disaster is declared by a governor or the president, he could be asked to perform work almost like a doctor.

Davis said they learned how to perform medical procedures under some very tight circumstances, such as a building collapse.

“You might be upside down, in a tunnel, with just a small pack, you know, because you can't take a whole duffel bag full of medical supplies in there. You take what you need and you treat the patients as best you can until they can be rescued, which sometimes takes days in certain disasters,” Davis said.

Davis said they will have another training session with team members from other counties in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48