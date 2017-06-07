Man gets 17 years for killing father in Russellville

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing his father last year.

Craig Braly pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.

He was arrested in January 2016 for the shooting death of his father, Claude Braly. Russellville police initially said the two got into an argument and it escalated.

READ MORE: Russellville police arrest man accused of shooting, killing father

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48