Missing 12-year-old found in pipe at Colbert County dam

Colbert County first responders have found a missing 12-year-old girl by Wilson Dam.

It started as an initial call about a possible drowning at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, The child went missing near the waterfall right by the dam.

Muscle Shoals police say she was stuck in the drainage pipe between the waterfall and the river on the trail. Responders say she was sucked into the pipe near the waterfall at the rock pile

It took crews less than an hour to get her out, but they did have to use the jaws of life.

Her condition has not been released.

Colbert County EMA director Mike Melton said he's happy with the emergency response and how well everyone worked together. He said this type of call hasn't happened here before.

TVA and Sheffield police will do a joint investigation to find out what caused this and how they can prevent it from happening again.

For now, the rock pile is closed to the public.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the scene.

