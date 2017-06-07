12-year-old girl drowns near Colbert County dam

Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.

First responders found her stuck in the drainage pipe between the waterfall and the river on the trail Wednesday afternoon. Responders say she was sucked into the pipe near the waterfall at the rock pile.

Muscle Shoals police say she was It took crews less than an hour to get her out, but they did have to use the jaws of life.

Police confirmed she had drowned after she was recovered.

Her identity has not been released.

They got the initial call at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, The caller said the child went missing near the waterfall right by the dam and possibly drowned.

Colbert County EMA director Mike Melton said he's happy with the emergency response and how well everyone worked together. He said this type of call hasn't happened here before.

TVA and Sheffield police will do a joint investigation to find out what caused this and how they can prevent it from happening again.

For now, the rock pile is closed to the public.

