Weekend Events June 9th-11th

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
HUNTSVILLE, AL

If you love art and music then there's plenty to do this weekend in the Tennessee Valley.

Here's a list of events you can enjoy with your friends and family. 

Friday Night Art walks
Downtown Huntsville Square 
100 North Side Square
Friday, June 9th 5-8pm 
 

Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Bridge Street Town Centre near Monaco Pictures 
365 The Bridge St. 
Friday, June 9th, 6-8pm 

BonnaWho? Festival at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment 
2211 Seminole Dr. SW 
Friday, June 9, 6-9pm

Burritt on the Mountain City Lights and Stars featuring Huntsville's In the Mood Swing Band
3101 Burritt Dr SE 
Friday, June 9, 7:30-9:30pm

Healthy Huntsville Saturdays in the Park's Free Yoga Class
Big Spring Park East 
420 Church St NW
Saturday, June 10, 9-10am

Stanley Cup Finals Viewing Party at Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison 
208 Main St, Madison, AL
Sunday, June 11th, 7-10pm 

