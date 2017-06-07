Weekend Events June 9th-11th

If you love art and music then there's plenty to do this weekend in the Tennessee Valley.

Here's a list of events you can enjoy with your friends and family.

Friday Night Art walks

Downtown Huntsville Square

100 North Side Square

Friday, June 9th 5-8pm



Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Bridge Street Town Centre near Monaco Pictures

365 The Bridge St.

Friday, June 9th, 6-8pm

BonnaWho? Festival at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment

2211 Seminole Dr. SW

Friday, June 9, 6-9pm

Burritt on the Mountain City Lights and Stars featuring Huntsville's In the Mood Swing Band

3101 Burritt Dr SE

Friday, June 9, 7:30-9:30pm

Healthy Huntsville Saturdays in the Park's Free Yoga Class

Big Spring Park East

420 Church St NW

Saturday, June 10, 9-10am

Stanley Cup Finals Viewing Party at Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison

208 Main St, Madison, AL

Sunday, June 11th, 7-10pm

