Weekend Events June 9th-11th

If you love art and music then there's plenty to do this weekend in the Tennessee Valley.
Here's a list of events you can enjoy with your friends and family.
Friday Night Art walks
Downtown Huntsville Square
100 North Side Square
Friday, June 9th 5-8pm
Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Bridge Street Town Centre near Monaco Pictures
365 The Bridge St.
Friday, June 9th, 6-8pm
BonnaWho? Festival at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment
2211 Seminole Dr. SW
Friday, June 9, 6-9pm
Burritt on the Mountain City Lights and Stars featuring Huntsville's In the Mood Swing Band
3101 Burritt Dr SE
Friday, June 9, 7:30-9:30pm
Healthy Huntsville Saturdays in the Park's Free Yoga Class
Big Spring Park East
420 Church St NW
Saturday, June 10, 9-10am
Stanley Cup Finals Viewing Party at Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison
208 Main St, Madison, AL
Sunday, June 11th, 7-10pm
