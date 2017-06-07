Your Health: Advice from breastfeeding to swimming with a new tattoo

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Caring Sciences shows mothers who are young, less educated or return to work within 12 weeks were more likely to quit breastfeeding before six months. And women who gave birth by cesarean section and had a low milk supply also tended to stop nursing early.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for a baby's first six months.

New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from liver cancer have doubled since the mid-1980s. The disease is now the fifth leading cause of cancer death in men and eighth in women. This trend is expected to continue through at least 2030.

Experts say one major factor is an increase in hepatitis C infections among baby boomers. A rise in obesity, type two diabetes and alcohol use has also contributed to the increase.

Only one in five patients survived beyond five years after diagnosis.

It seems like tattoos are becoming more and more mainstream these days. But doctors are warning patients with fresh tattoo's to be cautious after one man died earlier this year. He contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico with a freshly inked tattoo.

Those new to tattoos are warned stay out of oceans, rivers, lakes, pools and hot tubs.

The 31-year-old man entered the Gulf five days after getting his ink done. He went swimming. Three days later he was in the hospital.

He died from septic shock two months later.

