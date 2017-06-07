Heart Gallery: Anna

Anna is 11 years old. Anna is a very social young lady.



She likes to play basketball and she would love to play on a school team. She likes to go out to eat and shop.



Her favorite subject is Math, and she does not receive any special services at school.



She can do well if she puts in the effort. She has a great sense of humor and she likes to learn new things. Anna would do best in a 2 parent home where she was the youngest child.



You can learn more about Anna on the Heart Gallery Alabama website.