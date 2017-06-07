Harvest Road shut down at West Highlander due to accident - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Harvest Road shut down at West Highlander due to accident

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Traffic is shut down at Harvest Road and West Highlander Drive in Madison County following an accident.

The accident is just west of Highway 53.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No word on injuries at this time.
 

