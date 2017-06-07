Kat Campbell

Facebook | Twitter

Kat is from Winston-Salem, North Carolina and has spent most of her life in NC. Her passion for weather started at a very early age and she knew she wanted to be a broadcast meteorologist at 8 years old. She witnessed a few significant tornadoes during her childhood in her hometown, one being less than a mile from her house. She distinctly remembers looking out the window and seeing a tornado-warned storm at 3-years-old.



Kat is also an avid winter weather lover and loves visiting her extended family in Michigan where she often witnesses intense lake effect snow.

Kat graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from North Carolina State University. While at NC State, Kat was President of the Broadcast Meteorology Club and worked as a Weather Graphics Producer at WRAL News in Raleigh, NC. While in school, Kat interned at WXII News in her hometown and interned for a weather data and corporate forecasting company, WeatherBell Analytics. For fun, Kat loved going storm chasing with her meteorology colleagues.

Kat has on air experience at UNC’s Carolina Week and was a freelance meteorologist at WCTI News in Eastern NC. Kat is excited to be in the Rocket City. She’s looking forward to the challenging and exciting weather here in the Tennessee Valley.

Kat is an animal lover and has been a vegetarian since she was 9 years old. She lives with her yorkie, Jazzy, and brings her almost everywhere she goes. Jazzy has received national attention for her cute tricks and photogenic nature and walked in a fashion show in New York City last summer.