Shelia O'Connor

Shelia joined the WAFF 48 team in May of 2017 and has a deep passion for storytelling. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, she is super excited to experience all that the “Rocket City” has to offer.

Shelia graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, so needless to say she is a HUGE Alabama fan!

Shelia started her career as a student reporter/fill-in anchor for the local television station WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama while she was in school. She covered a variety of topics from the passing of a prominent public figure to fun activities in the Tuscaloosa area. She also learned all the necessary aspects of being a multimedia journalist while also creating life-long connections at the university.

When she’s not cheering on the Tide, Shelia loves exploring the city, trying new food places, and spending a little time on the ice figure skating.

If you have any suggestions on restaurants she should try, museums to explore, or have a story idea, email Shelia at SOconnor@waff.com.