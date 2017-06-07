Woman accused of trying to hire hitman for husband in court Wednesday

A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.



Our news partners at the Decatur Daily first reported the venue change request after obtaining the court filing.



Sarah Heather Shepard was arrested last year after she allegedly paid an undercover Hartselle police officer to kill her husband.



Shepard's defense will reportedly argue for a change in venue due to intense media coverage of the case.



Shepard is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Morgan County.





