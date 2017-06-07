Woman accused of trying to hire hitman for husband in court Wednesday

The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.More >>
A Huntsville woman is pleading for help finding the driver who hit her friends and left the scene.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.More >>
A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
