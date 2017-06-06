Huntsville woman pleads for help finding hit & run driver who hurt friends

A Huntsville woman is pleading for help finding the driver who hit her friends and left the scene.

Anna Robinson said she saw her friends, Monique Emerson and Mike Woods, get hit by a car on Zeirdt Road in Huntsville at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

"They flew, like, they flew in the air,” said Robinson.

She said she and her husband were riding motorcycles with the couple.

"My friend slipped off the back of her husband's motorcycle. When she got up, she was fine,” said Robinson. “They were walking back to their motorcycle."

Robinson said that's when a car went speeding by and hit the husband and wife.

"The two friends that were hit, they were somebody's mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter, and they were left on the side of the road to die," she said.

The couple was rushed to the hospital.

"(Woods) does have torn ligaments in his knee,” said Robinson. “Monique was in ICU for two days, and miraculously, has no broken bones and is going to be released."

Right now, police have no leads on the driver.

Robinson said it was dark that night and she didn't good look at the vehicle.

"The only description my husband and I can say is it was definitely a four-door car, possibly silver or white,” she said.

But she's hoping someone knows something and will come forward to take a hit and run driver off the street.

"As a citizen of Huntsville, I don't know that we want somebody this heartless on the road," she said.

If you know anything about this hit and run, call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

