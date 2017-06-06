Former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of child sex crimes asks for new trial

The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.More >>
A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A home invasion ended in a shootout that sent the intruder to the hospital early Tuesday.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
