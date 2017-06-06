Former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of child sex crimes asks for new trial

A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.

David Barrow made an appearance in a Marshall County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Barrow's case is one that has grabbed statewide attention.

He's got a new attorney now and claims his old attorneys gave ineffective counsel. They claimed in court one of the attorneys admitted that in an email.

Barrow is seeking a new trial in both Madison and Marshall counties on the same merits.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 30 year prison term last year.

In Madison County, he pleaded guilty to human trafficking for taking pictures and fondling underage girls brought to his home. In Marshall County, he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Barrow's new attorney claims there should have been a change of venue and claimed his previous attorney should have known to have a mental evaluation done before entering a plea.

“If your client is not competent to stand trial, can't communicate with their lawyer effectively, they can't enter a guilty plea. I'm not a trained professional psychologist or psychiatrist. Therefore, I can't make the decision if my client is competent to engage with me to understand the process. That was not done in this case,” said Barrow's attorney, Joseph Ingram.

The judge asked attorneys to submit briefs in the next two weeks before he makes a decision.

READ MORE: Convicted ex-Guntersville soccer coach seeks new trial

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48