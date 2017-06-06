National Cyber Summit comes to Huntsville

Cyber experts filled up the Von Braun Center for the annual National Cyber Summit. Their goal was cyber education, training, and more importantly, protection.

And in this climate when everything cyber-related is so touchy, they say their message is don't be scared, be educated. They say that's the premise to their annual summit.

Attendees could learn how having smartphones and computers can benefit your life while learning how to properly protect yourself from being hacked or having your information stolen.

If you didn't make the summit, here are a few tips to help keep you safe.

"Their information is out there and they want to secure that as best as they can, and the way you do that is by changing your passwords regularly, doing cleanup on old data and also learning about what is cyber,” said Nick Thomas, a cyber expert.

