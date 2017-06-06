Man shoots suspected home invader in Colbert County shootout

A home invasion ended in a shootout that sent the intruder to the hospital early Tuesday.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Alabama Shores Road.

Williamson said the homeowner is a lucky man and didn't have a single gunshot wound as bullets sprayed all around him. The homeowner and the suspected robber fired dozens of shots at each other.

“The guy told us that he had someone broke into his house and while he was asleep and when he woke up, he was standing in his bedroom at the bedroom door, and he started shooting and the guy that broke into his house started to shooting back," said Williamson.

Williamson said the home invader was shot at least three times. He said he was hit once in the chin, shoulder and chest. His condition is not known.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Williamson said there were also several odd calls Monday night. Officers think the suspect was trying to draw them away from the area so they could commit the crime.

They are investigating whether the two men knew each other and whether anyone else is involved in the alleged robbery.

The suspect's car was parked away from where the shooting took place.

There were no other reports of other thefts in the area.

The intruder's 18-year-old son and a woman were also in the area at the time. They were both taken into custody for questioning.

The alleged robber is at ECM Hospital.

Williamson said they'll likely send the case to a grand jury where he could face first-degree burglary.

