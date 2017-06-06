Jackson County man indicted for allegedly attacking elderly woman, killing her dog

A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A home invasion ended in a shootout that sent the intruder to the hospital early Tuesday.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
The death of a 22-year-old inmate is under investigation in Lauderdale County.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
