Jackson County man indicted for allegedly attacking elderly woman, killing her dog

A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.

The charges stem from a recent indictment handed up from an incident that happened last year.

55-year-old Terry Loyd West is charged with first-degree elder abuse, attempted murder, theft and cruelty to animals.

Hollywood police believe it all stemmed from a dispute the two had when she refused to give him a ride to the methadone clinic. That happened in September 2016 at a home on Highway 72.

Hollywood police say they went to do a welfare check on the woman and found blood on the floor and a dead dog. Police say they found the woman lying on the bathroom floor, and she had been there for about five hours.

The woman had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Well, it was pretty severe. She had a lot of head trauma, and then also he had killed her dog with a hammer as well and left it laying in the house, and he left her sitting in the bathroom for several hours without help,” said Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.

West is being held in the Jackson County Jail on just over $70,000 bond.

