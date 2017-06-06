Man shot inside north Huntsville home

Huntsville police say someone was shot in a home on Elizabeth Street. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened inside the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect yet.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the scene.

