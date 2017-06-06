Florence man dies in police custody

The death of a 22-year-old inmate is under investigation in Lauderdale County.

Lt. Brad Potts of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Florence police pulled the man over for a routine traffic stop at about 1 a.m. on June 3 off Highway 157. The 22-year old driver was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

Potts said the officers took the man to jail for about five minutes before the Lauderdale County Detention Center nurse said he needed to go to the hospital.

He was taken to ECM Hospital and died just before 4 a.m.

An autopsy is being conducted, and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. They hope to find out the cause of the death when the autopsy results come back.

Authorities could not release the man's name because of the ongoing investigation, but his family identified him as Criss Edgar "Tra" Hollins III.

Florence police said the arresting officer was on administrative leave for a day but was cleared and now at full duty status.

Family members said Hollins' visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Services will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial at Wilson Cemetery.

Hollins is the second child thee family has lost. Family members said his sister, Brooklyn Hollins, was murdered on March 24, 2012.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48