Studies examine pregnancy risks for age, weight gain

So how much weight should you gain during pregnancy? Some experts weigh in.

Women who gained more than the recommended amount of weight were more likely to have larger babies and deliver by cesarean section. But gaining too little weight increased the risk of preterm delivery and low birth weight babies.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends women of normal weight gain 25 to 35 pounds during pregnancy.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University exposed 200 healthy adults to a cold virus and monitored them for five days. People whose parents did not speak during their childhood were more than three times more likely to get sick than those whose parents stayed together or separated but still communicated.

Experts say stressful experiences in early life increases inflammation in the body, which can lead to a variety of health problems.

New research in the journal Public Library of Science Medicine looked at the ways age affects the health of pregnant women. They found that pregnant women over 40 faced a much higher risk of developing life-threatening conditions.

Starting with teens, there were some elevated health risks. Those risks dropped among women 20 to 34 then rose sharply for women 40 and older.

The potentially life-threatening conditions that came with age include kidney failure, shock and acute heart problems.

Lifestyle choices and underlying conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity can all lead to a high-risk pregnancy.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48