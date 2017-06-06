Southwest offers 72-hour sale for fall travel

A three-day sale on airfare to destinations across the country begins today courtesy Southwest Airlines.



Deals for as low at $49, $79 and $99 one-way can be found leaving from multiple airports from Tuesday through June 8.



The dates of travel are valid from August 22 through December 17, 2017 with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

[VIEW: ALL SOUTHWEST TRAVEL DEALS]



North Alabamians can find Southwest flights out of Birmingham, Nashville and Atlanta. Prices on Tuesday included one-way tickets to Boston, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa and Panama City Beach ranging from $49-$79.



There are a few restrictions involving travel to and from Florida and Nevada.

You will need to book your flight on Southwest.com or on the company's app.



