72-hour sale: Southwest Airlines slashes rates to under $100 round-trip

If you're looking to cut costs on your vacation, now's the time to make your move. Southwest Airlines has dropped round-trip fares below $100 on many of the carrier’s shortest routes.

Lower rates also apply to its longer routes, too, with prices slightly higher the farther you fly.

But act fast - the sale only lasts three days.

The lowest-priced flights start at $49 each way for the short flights and go up to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights.

The sale started Tuesday morning and is good for travel from Aug 29 through Dec. 13 – but Friday and Sunday flights are excluded from the sale, as well as dates around the Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays.

Flights to Florida and Nevada are subject to a few other restrictions related to days of the week. Many international routes are included in the sale, though those also have restrictions, but fares range from an unbeatable $59 to $250.

The availability of the cheapest rates could be limited, so bargain seekers should act fast. The sale ends Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 local time for the airport of departure.



CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS AND THEIR PRICES FROM AIRPORTS AROUND THE US



Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.