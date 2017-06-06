Athens getting $400K for new sidewalks

Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
The death of a 22-year-old inmate is under investigation in Lauderdale County.More >>
The death of a 22-year-old inmate is under investigation in Lauderdale County.More >>
Security is on the minds of most air travelers nowadays.More >>
Security is on the minds of most air travelers nowadays.More >>
Homegrown Huntsville's fourth annual Big Spring Crush will return on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park.More >>
Homegrown Huntsville's fourth annual Big Spring Crush will return on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen.More >>
The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>