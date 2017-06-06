WATCH: AG Jeff Sessions in Atlanta

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Atlanta on Tuesday morning at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation.
His remarks are scheduled to begin around 8:00a.m. CT. WAFF 48 will stream the conference live in this story.
