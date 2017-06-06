Woman hit by Huntsville police car in serious condition

Homegrown Huntsville's fourth annual Big Spring Crush will return on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park.More >>
Ten State Titles. 812 career victories. and after four stops as a head coach on the high school level, Mae Jemsion High School head coach Jack Doss is abruptly calling it a career.More >>
A Madison nonprofit says workplace violence is more common than you think.More >>
The manhunt is over for three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi and fled to Colbert County last week.More >>
U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
When the waitress was arrested on assault and possession charges, she told police she had another bag of cocaine in her bra.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
