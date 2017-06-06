Woman hit by Huntsville police car in serious condition

A woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital after being hit by a police car in Huntsville Monday night.



The accident happened around 10:15p.m. near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.



The officer was driving south when he hit a 27-year-old woman attempting to cross the road.



The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.



North and southbound lanes were shutdown until midnight.



An investigation is underway to determine who was at fault.



