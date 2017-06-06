Woman hit by car in Huntsville; taken to hospital - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Woman hit by car in Huntsville; taken to hospital

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital after being hit by a car in Huntsville Monday night.

The accident happened just after 10:00p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.

North and southbound lanes were shutdown until midnight.

The woman's was listed as being in critical condition.

No word of what caused the accident or who was at fault. No one is in custody at this time.

 

