Woman dies after being hit by Huntsville police car

The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A Somerville woman charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme may attempt to move her case to another venue.More >>
A Huntsville woman is pleading for help finding the driver who hit her friends and left the scene.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.More >>
A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.More >>
President Donald Trump, who built an empire of hotels, casinos and golf courses, wants to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
