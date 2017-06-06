Woman dies after being hit by Huntsville police car

A woman who was hit by a Huntsville police car Monday night has died.

Police confirm that 27-year-old Canisha Staten died of her injuries Tuesday night.

Staten was crossing the road when she was struck near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Huntsville police Department is conducting an internal investigation concerning the officer.

