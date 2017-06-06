Family says woman hit by Huntsville police car has died

A Huntsville woman is pleading for help finding the driver who hit her friends and left the scene.More >>
A Huntsville woman is pleading for help finding the driver who hit her friends and left the scene.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
The city of Athens will receive nearly $400,000 to construct sidewalks to make walking to and from the new Athens High School and surrounding areas safer for students and residents.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has asked a judge for a new trial.More >>
A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
A Jackson County man is charged for seriously injuring an elderly woman and killing her dog.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a man was shot in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Street Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>