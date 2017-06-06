Family says woman hit by Huntsville police car has died

Family members say a woman hit by a Huntsville police car Monday night has died.

Her aunt posted on Facebook Tuesday night that 27-year-old Nish Staten died of her injuries.

Staten was crossing the road when she was struck near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating.

