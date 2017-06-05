Mae Jemsion head coach Jack Doss announces retirement

Ten State Titles. 812 career victories. and after four stops as a head coach on the high school level, Mae Jemsion High School head coach Jack Doss is abruptly calling it a career.

“I'm 70 years old, and there comes a time when it’s time to stop coaching,” Doss said Monday night. “I've been really praying about it for about a week. And in fact, I left the house and didn't tell my wife, and I hadn't made up my mind. So I'm pumping gas, and I felt under conviction that the good Lord said it was time to hang it up.”

It's been an eventful 24 months for Doss. He was named USA Today High School National Coach of the Year after bringing home his second and third straight state titles. He coached the East Squad for the McDonalds All-American game and won his 800th game.

But Doss believes its finally time to walk away.

“I wanna go see John Petty play. I wanna go see Trevor (Lacey, former Butler High standout) play over in Italy. I missed the last two Iron Bowl games. I didn’t get to see them, had to watch that on replay. We were playing," he said. "My grandkids moved back from Virginia, and we have twin grandkids, and it’s just time to go and do a few things. It's just a tug on my heart. We have such wonderful kids. I just want those young men to succeed, and not being part of their lives is, it just tugs on your heart. But like I said, there comes a time when it's time to go out to pasture.”

Doss coached Jemison High to its first state championship during the school’s inaugural year, along with two titles at Johnson High, five at Butler High, and two state championships at Hayes High School in Birmingham. He became the first high school coach in Alabama to win state titles at four different schools. He is in both the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Huntsville/Madison County Sports Hall of Fame.

Doss won his 800th game back in January and leaves with an all-time record of 812-329.

