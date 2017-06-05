Madison active shooter trainer says look for signs

Steve Lines is the executive director of the Defense Industrial Base Information Sharing and Analysis Center in Madison. (Source: WAFF)

A Madison nonprofit says workplace violence is more common than you think.

READ MORE: Sheriff calls Orlando shooting workplace incident; 5 dead plus shooter

Steve Lines knows how quickly workplace violence can turn deadly.

"Once it gets to an active shooter, someone is usually going to be hurt or dead,” said Lines.

He's the executive director of the Defense Industrial Base Information Sharing and Analysis Center in Madison. The nonprofit trains companies on violence and active shooter responses.

"What we're trying to do is to get them to understand what workplace violence is, how to recognize it and how to respond to it before escalates into an active shooter situation," he said.

Lines said to look for signs of a disgruntled employee who may want to hurt you or your coworkers.

"If somebody all of sudden comes in and radically changes their appearance or if they start threatening violence, and if someone gives a threat to someone at work, you should take it 100 percent seriously," he said.

He said a verbal threat should be grounds for termination.

"Not only terminated immediately, but be walked off the property and not allowed to come back, period," he said.

If the person tries to return, have a plan to keep them out of the building.

"Make sure that you have the capability of creating a barrier to the person inside your business," said Lines.

But if the armed employee gets in, Lines said to fight back because your life depends on it.

"If you have five or 10 people in a room with one person, there's a really good chance that you can take that person down," he said.

Find out more about active shooter training here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48