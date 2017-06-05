North Alabama kids sell lemonade to help others

It's that time of year when you start seeing lemonade stands in local neighborhoods. And some of those kids have some truly selfless motivations.

In the Shoals, young Braxton Lovelace raised money to help a friend who had been hospitalized in Birmingham unexpectedly.

A Central firefighter saw a post about it on Facebook and got firefighters from three other departments to help out. Together, they raised more than $1,400.

In Limestone County, a 10-year-old girl is using her lemonade stand to raise money for Hearts for Homeless.

10-year-old Anna Smallwood has seen her parents donate to the clinic and wanted to do her part too.

"I started out just selling the bracelets for Help the Homeless," Anna said.

Now she's taking it a step further by making her own goodies to sell so she can donate to the cause.

"I'm very proud of her. She's always been a very sweet, caring, loving girl who's always had a heart for helping others," said her father, Stan Smallwood.

