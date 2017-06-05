Boaz selects municipal bond agent for new recreation facilities

On Monday night, the Boaz City Council approved bond agent Raymond Jones to help finance $10 million in upgrades to the city's recreation department.

READ MORE: Boaz pursuing new recreation center, city park

The plan is to build a new rec center and city park. A proposed rec center will have two gyms and two pools.

The plan is also to create a city park near downtown that has at least two pavilions and an amphitheater.

The city council will determine the amount in bonds needed to finance the project later this month. They expect to start selling the bonds in July

The council balked at a similar plan several years ago to spend $20 million for an aquatics center.

Some residents say they like the new plan, which fits the needs of the city and won't break the bank.

“If we don't do something, Boaz is going to dry up, and the $10 million I guess is a realistic figure," said Boaz resident Richard Smith.

“We need to have something to draw. We don't have the outlets anymore. There's a lot of good folks from Boaz and we have a lot to offer here, but we have to, you know, kind of get up with the times,” said Boaz resident Todd Morrow.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48