Big Spring Crush wine festival returns to Huntsville in September

Homegrown Huntsville's fourth annual Big Spring Crush will return on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 .pm. in Big Spring Park.

The downtown Huntsville wine festival offers 150 wine labels from all over the world for patrons to taste.

Festival officials say Big Spring Crush is getting national industry attention this year with several winery representatives committed to attend. Representatives set to attend include Wente Family Estates, Duckhorn Vineyards, Quintessential Wines, Trellis Beverage Alliance, the Wine Group, Delicato Family Vineyards, Palm Bay Imports, Precept Wines and Amber Fall Winery from Tennessee.

Food trucks will have wine-inspired specialty menu items while local entertainers Winslow Davis Ensemble perform. There will also be a new VIP admission with food truck dinner ticket. The VIP area will also host a dinner option by new restaurant, Church Street Purveyor. The VIP food truck passes are $85 and the VIP seated dinner passes are $130.

Tickets for Big Spring Crush are on sale now. General admission are $40 during July and will increase monthly as the festival date approaches.

All tickets can be purchased at www.HomegrownHuntsville.com. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

