U.S. Rep. Brooks selects AL Rep. Mooney as Senate campaign chairman

U.S. Rep Mo Brooks has selected Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney as his campaign chairman in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Brooks announced he was running for the U.S. Senate last month.

Mooney represents Alabama House District 43, which includes portions of both Shelby and Jefferson counties. Prior to elected office, Mooney served twelve years as the campaign chairman for his predecessor, Rep. Mary Sue McClurkin. He also ran Rep. Albert Lee Smith’s campaign for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Howell Heflin in 1984.

Mooney said he joined Brooks; campaign because he felt Brooks has a reputation for putting Alabama and America before his own interests. He said Brooks has a "spotless record," saying there has never been an ethics complaint against him.

"That speaks volumes," he said.

Brooks said he needed to expand his base beyond north Alabama. He described Mooney as a conservative, like-minded Republican.

