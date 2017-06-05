Huntsville's Mullins Restaurant building getting new life

The site of an iconic restaurant in Huntsville is getting new life once again.

Mullins restaurant off Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville closed their doors in January 2016. The second closing in less than a year after the restaurant was briefly revived in May 2015. Now the restaurant will have a new name on the outside and a fresh new look on the inside.

The name featured on the new sign will be familiar to many residents of eastern Madison County. Galen’s restaurant located off Hwy 431 in New Hope has been in business for over 5 years and received great fanfare from its customers.

Two of those customers just happened to be Brenda and Larry Mullins, the owners of Mullins from 1978 until 2014.

Galen’s owner, Steve Turner, says he found out about the property through Brenda and Larry when it became available and decided it would be a great second location for his business.

"Well there's been a lot of interest in it, it's always been great location for a restaurant. So, we're really excited to be here," said Turner.

Galen's menu has a variety of items described as "great American cuisine".

Dorothy Kelly, a customer at Galen's New Hope location, says, "Well, I've been eating as long as it's been here, about five years I guess. I like their fish, I like their breakfast and I like their shrimp, well everything I've eaten."

The new restaurant will open the doors two weeks from today at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

A picture of Mr. and Mrs. Mullins will be displayed prominently in the building.

