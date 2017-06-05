Redstone plays a part in National Army Museum

The National Museum of the U.S. Army is being built right now outside of Washington, D.C.

The museum is bringing the history of the Army to life, and they want to know your military story. The chairman of the board is reaching out, asking you to submit first-person soldier stories.

"Our job is to tell the story of the American journey to 1636 to date through the eyes of the American soldier. There is a National Museum of the United States Army. It's being built on land, which is leased from the Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The Amy is so intertwined with the history of the United States of America that you can hardly think of an important occurrence in our development that the Army hasn't been involved with in some way. That's why we're building this museum, to give the America people a feel for the breadth and depth of their army, America's army," said retired Gen. Gordon Sullivan, who is chairman of the board of the National Army Museum.

He also explained the important role Redstone Arsenal and the Huntsville community played and is playing in the Army.

“Huntsville has been an arsenal since, well, almost 80 years. What goes on in this part of America has been directly related, not only with the past, but with the future. There's something about what happens here which projects the Army forward into, well, who knows. Into what? Given the nature of some of the technology that resides here, everybody who serves is important to the Army and you have a story to tell and we have a way for you to tell your soldier's story," Sullivan said. "We must tell the American people and show them how their soldiers, their fathers, their grandfathers, their brothers, their sisters, how they served their country and tragically over 500,000 of them have given up their lives for the United States of America to enable us to get to this point."

The National Museum is under construction right now and is set to be completed in 2019.

Redstone Arsenal and its history in the Army, including the missile defense and space industry, will be featured throughout the displays. Sullivan said, anyone can be a part of this process and have their soldier's story told in the museum.

Visit https://armyhistory.org/ for more information on how to submit your story or information to be added to the museum.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48