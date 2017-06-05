Thieves target multiple businesses in overnight break-ins

Huntsville police and Madison County deputies are investigating multiple overnight break-ins across Huntsville and Madison County.



Investigators report multiple O'Reilly Auto Parts locations, a Raceway gas station and Family Dollar were targeted.



The first reported alarm response came around 12:30a.m. Monday at the Raceway on Highway 431. Police found the back door had been forced open.



MORE: Right now we know 3 O'Reilly's Auto Parts were broken into, a Raceway(Hwy 431) and a Family Dolla(Triana Blvd). That number could rise — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 5, 2017



A safe at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Bob Wallace was damaged. The thieves made off with the money inside. An alarm sounded at 3:00a.m., but responding officers did not find anyone on scene.



A second O'Reilly Auto Parts in Harvest off Highway 53 was also targeted by thieves. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



A third O'Reilly Auto Parts location on Jordan Lane in Huntsville was also targeted. [UPDATE: The Five Points O'Reilly was originally listed a targeted location, but investigators have clarified that the location was not burglarized]



The final alarm report came around 4:50a.m. at the Family Dollar on Triana Boulevard. The front door was pried open and thieves made off with cash in the register and safe.



Police can confirm the suspects in the Family Dollar and Raceway burglaries were two men wearing black masks. Investigators are still working to pull footage from O'Reilly Auto Parts locations.



