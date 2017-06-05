Madison County Summer Food Service Program - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison County Summer Food Service Program

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -
  • New Hope Elementary School Owens Cross Roads Elementary
    • New Hope, AL 35760 Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
    • June 5 – July 14, 2017 June 5 – July 14, 2017 (closed July 3-4) (closed July 3-4)
    • Breakfast served: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Breakfast served: 9:00-9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch served: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch served: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
       
  • Madison County Elementary School
    • 173 Wood Street, Gurley, AL 35748
    • June 5 – July 14, 2017 (closed July 3-4)
    • Breakfast served: 8:00-8:30 a.m.
    • Lunch served: 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

For More Information, contact:
Barbara Haugtvedt
256.852.2557 ext. 61700
bhaugtvedt@mcssk12.org

