Madison County Summer Food Service Program

For More Information, contact:
Barbara Haugtvedt
256.852.2557 ext. 61700
bhaugtvedt@mcssk12.org
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Huntsville police and Madison County deputies are investigating multiple overnight break-ins.More >>
Huntsville police and Madison County deputies are investigating multiple overnight break-ins.More >>
The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
The manhunt continues in Colbert County for one of the three inmates who broke out of the Prentiss County Jail in Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
Decatur Council City Council members say the city's trash problem needs fixed, and they're talking about stricter enforcement.More >>
Decatur Council City Council members say the city's trash problem needs fixed, and they're talking about stricter enforcement.More >>
While rain/storm coverage has not been that widespread through the afternoon, scattered storms remain possible into this evening.More >>
While rain/storm coverage has not been that widespread through the afternoon, scattered storms remain possible into this evening.More >>
The University of North Alabama plans to turn a vacant lot into extra parking space.More >>
The University of North Alabama plans to turn a vacant lot into extra parking space.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
The internet delivered, choosing the most expensive option.More >>
The internet delivered, choosing the most expensive option.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>