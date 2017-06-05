UNA has plans for new parking lot

The University of North Alabama plans to turn a vacant lot into extra parking space.



The property is located on North Cedar Street. Plans call for a 73-space parking lot.



"Our biggest problem is students parking in residential areas," said Finance Officer Evan Thornton. "I think you'd up enforcement and try to divert your students there. There is no reason for them not to park there."



